Mumbai: Eros building owner challenges sealing order

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday disposed three petitions filed by Galaxy Aviation, Bank of India and the United India Insurance Company against the alleged illegal sealing done by the Mumbai city collector.

The petitions were disposed of by a single-judge bench of Justice Kamalkishor Tated.

Galaxy Aviation, a tenant in the iconic Cambata Aviation building (Eros Theatre building) opposite to Churchgate station, had moved the bench challenging the demand notice issued on December 28, 2016 by the Tehsildar, Labour Dues Recovery, Mumbai City. The tenants contended that they are not liable to pay any dues and that the premises belong to Cambata Trust. The lawyers appearing for the Aviation argued that their premises were being sealed and attached without prior notice.

In the petition moved by Galaxy Aviation, Justice Tated restrained the Collector from dispossessing them again.

Another tenant – Bank of India had filed a separate petition and sought directions to the city Collector for not taking any coercive action of sealing their offices. The Bank of India had also challenged the notice issued by the Collector’s office. In this petition, Justice Tated took on record the statement of the Additional Government Pleader (AGP) who stated that the Collector will take action in accordance with law.

As far as the petition filed by United India Insurance is concerned, Justice Tated considered the statements of the AGP as well as the lawyer appearing for the company. The AGP in this case, informed the court that the Collector has attached the suit property and the same would continue. Also, the company assured the court that it would not create third-party right of the property, without keeping the court in loop.

The court accordingly, disposed of all the petitions.