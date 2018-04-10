Mumbai: Entire Std IX class fails, parents allege school doesn’t have permission for Std IX and X

Students and parents are in a state of shock when they came to know that an entire 9th standard class has been failed. Almost around 26 students from The Good Shepherd School, at Santosh Nagar in Goregaon, have failed in Std IX. The parents were even allegedly told that the school does not have permission to run Standards IX and X classes and so can’t provide leaving certificates.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the Good Shepherd School started in 2005, and in 2015 the first batch of its students took the SSC exam. And this is the first time that so many have failed in Std IX. Even one student who secured 70% up to Std VIII has failed in Std IX. Few students who scored 40 out of 40 in the semester I in Math, but failed in semester II.

After parents approached principal they were allegedly told that the school will hold a re-exam for these students in June. Principal Hemlata Sawant told the leading daily, “We have not added oral exam marks in students’ marksheets, and those who do not clear the class after they are added in their marksheets will be told to appear for re-exams in June. We have applied for permission to run the secondary section, but have not received it as yet. We have informed this development to the parents. It is not our fault.”