Mumbai: Enquiry ordered into Kurla-Ambernath train derailment

Mumbai: The General Manager of Central Railways has ordered a detailed enquiry following the derailment of five coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local train on December 29.

According to preliminarily investigations, the five coaches of the train were derailed due to a rail fracture between Kalyan and Vithalwadi stations. An inquiry into the mishap has been scheduled under the guidance of the Chief Safety Officer (CSO) of Central Railways.

A K Jain, Senior Public Relations Officer of Central Railways said, “The enquiry has been ordered to find out the actual cause of the derailment after which the necessary steps will be taken to avoid reoccurrence of the mishap.”

Department which includes, Engineering, Civil, Operational and Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) Technical have been summoned by the CSO officers to prepare a compliance report to find out the actual cause of the derailment.

“The ultrasonic inspection of the axle which is attached to the wheels of the train is usually conducted every six months to find out if there has been any structural change in the rail pattern. The need for regular inspection of the rail is also likely to be discussed in the enquiry meeting with the respective technical department”, said a central railway official.

The need for increased inspection of the tracks by the patrolmen posted at every seven to eight kilometres of the track will also be discussed with the concerned departments, added the official.

The train services were suspended on the central suburban section for more than ten hours following the derailment of five coaches of the Kurla-Ambernath local train.