Mumbai: Elphinstone Road foot over bridge work will be completed today: Western Railway
Mumbai: The work of new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Elphinstone Road connecting Parel station, including the new platforms of Parel Terminus from Tulsi Pipe Road is almost over and will be completed by afternoon of July 3. This bridge is in addition to the recently opened FOB constructed by the Army and will enable the commuters to travel seamlessly between Elphinstone Road and Parel stations from both ends.
Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO, WR said the new FOB is characterised by various special features such as the tubular structure used for superstructure making it passenger friendly and less prone to corrosion. The material for the roof is a single skin self-supported, aluminum standing seam roofing system. It is made up of 0.9 mm thickness of aluminum alloy with PVDF coating on exposed surface.
“This material has been imported from Dubai and has been given curvature in India depending on shape of roof. These special sheets will have better durability and will also be free from leakages since no holes have been drilled as the standing seam is pressed to lock sheets. The sheeting surface has been designed in such a manner so that solar panels can also be fitted on them in future,” added Bhakar.