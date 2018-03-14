Mumbai: Eight developers penalised for not following RERA norms

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has imposed penalties of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to at least eight developers for not following norms under RERA act while publishing their advertisements. This comes after the Chairman of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat filed a complaint against these developers. These developers had not published their RERA registration number and the website name where the details of their project needs to be posted as per rules.

“At least seven developers failed to abide by the provisions mentioned under the section 61 for penalty for contravention of under provisions under RERA act. One developer had published their advertisement without being registered under the act,” said Shirish Despande, Chairman of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.

MahaRERA has imposed penalties to eight developers namely Tridhaatu Morya, Sumit group, Wadhwa group, Ipsit project, Jyoti builders, Parinee building properties, Haware properties, Karrm infrastructure private limited. “The authorities have imposed penalties to these eight developers. In case the developers repeat the offence, RERA must impose penalties up to 5 per cent of total project cost. The decision on this is yet to be by RERA,” added Deshpande. According to section 59 (1) of the RERA act, the developers are punished for non registration of their projects under section 3 of RERA act of 2016.

“At least Seven developers were penalised of Rs 2 lakh each for not mentioning the website address of RERA where the projects of developers have been posted. This is important in terms of potential buyers who would want to know about the developers track record, project details, pending litigation and the time line of the said project work. These details are required while booking a flat,” added Deshpande. Mumbai Grahak Panchayat is set to submit more advertisements put up by developers who have failed to follow the norms listed under the RERA act.