Mumbai Eid tragedy: 12-year-old boy dies after drowning at Marine Drive while celebrating festival

A 12-year-old boy died by drowning at Marine Drive while allegedly taking a selfie. The boy had gone to Marine Drive while celebrating Eid with his friends and had not informed his parents about it.

According to Mid-Day, the deceased boy was identified as Altaf Shaikh (12), a resident of Trombay. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and, after tracing his family, the police handed over his body to his parents. Altaf’s father said that he woke up early on Saturday to celebrate Eid, visited a mosque, and later returned to the locality. Altaf was playing with his friends close to his house but later went missing.

Altaf’s father began searching for him as he had not returned home till evening. He later learnt that Altaf had left for somewhere without informing them. On Saturday night, as Altaf didn’t return home, his father registered a missing complaint with the Trombay police. After this, they learnt that a child of Altaf’s age had drowned off Marine Drive on Saturday afternoon.

Altaf’s uncle, Sadik Shaikh, told the leading daily, “The police showed us the photographs of three children; Altaf was one of them. After we identified him, the police asked us to go to Marine Drive police station. We were not aware of what had happened to him. At Marine Drive police station, officials asked us to go to GT Hospital, where we learned he had drowned. We came to know he was taking selfies with friends, but he did not have a personal cell phone.” An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered by the Marine Drive police, who handed over Altaf’s body to his parents on Sunday afternoon after a post-mortem.