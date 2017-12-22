Mumbai: Educational department told to clear pension of over 1000 teachers in 30 days

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given a time frame of 30 days to the education department to clear pension of over 1000 teachers. A centralised system will be formed to clear pending pension of teachers of civic-run schools as these teachers have been waiting since five years.

These teachers are senior citizens and have been visiting the BMC head office to process their due pension. But the education department is facing lack of staff and difficulty in verification of documents. Teachers have been told to visit the department office frequently to verify documents. A teacher said, “We cannot do the running every now and then for documentation. And pension is our right which we should be given for our service.”

Education department claimed the process of issuing pension is not streamlined. A senior officer of BMC said, “The pension is first calculated by our office in Bhanteawdi then the file is transferred to the office at Hindu Colony at Dadar. After which the pension Is tabled by the corporation and then awarded to teachers. This entire cycle takes a lot of time and loopholes within this system may cause further delay.

Members of education committee revealed this process should be streamlined. Aarti Pugaonkar, member of education committee, said, “BMC should have a one stop solution or a single window process where teachers can submit and verify all their documents and fulfill all formalities. They should not be made to run around as most of them are old and stay far away.”

BMC has decided to give 30 days to education department to clear the pension. Shubhada Gudekar, Chairperson of Education Committee of BMC, said, “The pension of all teachers should be cleared within 30 days. The education department should complete all formalities and issue the due amount of all the teachers. Teachers have served us and we got to respect their work.”