Mumbai: Eco-friendly BEST buses to roll out by March

Mumbai: After months of delay, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is set to roll out the new buses by March. They have features like forced ventilation, charging point and enough room for leg space for commuters. BEST will procure 303 such buses after Tata Motors receives the approval and required engine certification from the central government to manufacture these buses.

The BEST officials said that the modern buses would have Euro-4 engine which needs special approval from the European Emission Standards that defines the limits for emissions of a new vehicle.

Similarly, the new buses will have an automatic gear box for the convenience of the driver. The buses were set to arrive by December 2016, but were delayed owing to pending approval from the agencies.

The modern buses will be 12-meter-long with ‘forced ventilation’ for the commuters to get respite from the heat during summer. The buses will also have a mobile charging point and a separate charging point for conductors to charge their ticketing device.

The daily commuters said that the officials must monitor maintenance of these buses, as the current buses are not cleaned regularly.

“BEST planning to ply modern buses is good and that should attract more commuters. However, they should be maintained well post procurement so that more commuters travel by these buses on a regular basis,” said Madhusudan Joshi, a daily commuter.

Few commuters also said that the frequency of the buses needs to be improved. Procuring new ones is not enough.

“The facilities like forced ventilation and mobile charging points sounds exciting. However, the basic motto of BEST is to provide good frequency on all routes. With this we expect BEST drivers will not forget being punctual. Often the buses don’t stick to their timinigs,” said Kalpana Shah, another daily commuter.

The BEST officials said that the current buses have Euro-3 engines and the engine for the modern buses needs certification from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

“ARAI conducts testing and frames regulations for new vehicles. We are awaiting an approval from the emission standard to run an environment-friendly bus,” said Kedar Hombalkar, BEST committee member.

“These modern buses will also have enough room for leg space and there will also be space between two seats which is not present in the available buses,” said a BEST official.

The officials said that at least 100 modern buses will be open to public use by mid February and the remaining 203 buses will be available by March.