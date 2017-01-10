Mumbai: E ward – Where almost everything is illegal

Mumbai : Highly congested traffic in narrow lanes, increasing number of illegal hawkers, unauthorised constructions and cases of illegal water connections continues to affect the residents of E ward that covers areas like Byculla, Agripada, Madanpura, Tarwadi. Soon after the delimitation of wards, the E ward has been reduced to seven constituencies.

Alleging connivance between the hydraulics department and unauthorised slums, former Congress councillor Rizwan Khan, said this area has a large number of illegal water connections in slums.

“When a resident approaches the ward for a water connection, the officials delay the work for months. After getting tired of running from pillar to post, the resident bribes the officials who then give them an illegal connection. The officials charge almost up to Rs 30, 000 for a new connection from the residents. This is a growing business in the E ward,” he said.

Residents of the ward who approach the officials during a public grievance meeting (to discuss civic problems), claimed that the ward officials are very rude when they are asked to carry out civic work in their areas. “I have been visiting the ward for almost 3 months for a new water connection. The officials are asking for unrelated documents because of which the work is delayed,” said a Byculla resident.

Khan added, “The two major problems of the ward are illegal hawking in already congested areas and unauthorised constructions. The officials don’t take action against the illegalities unless a complaint is made. The major problems will continue in this ward as most of the officials have a lethargic attitude towards civic works.”

The E ward is now being eyed by two political parties for the upcoming civic elections in February. Strong players of the Samajwadi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party are eyeing the Muslim-dominated constituencies like Madanpura, Nagpada and Agripada.

BEST Depots

Municipal Hospitals. 3

Municipal Maternity Homes 1

Municipal Dispensaries 12

Municipal Health Posts 6

Pvt. Hospitals & Nursing Homes 16

Cemeteries 1 Municipal, 7 Private

No.of Councillors 8

No.of MLAs. 4

No.of M.P 1