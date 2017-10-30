Mumbai drunken brawl: Killer held less than 24 hours after youth’s murder

Bhayandar: Less than 24 hours after a 26-year-old youth was brutally murdered outside a bar in Kashimira, the Thane (rural) police apprehended the main accused, identified as Sujit Mishra from Dahisar, on Saturday night.

However, his two accomplices are still at large. The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Novesh Bhujanga Shetty, was allegedly murdered by Mishra and his accomplices during the wee hours on Friday after he tried to intervene in a quarrel that broke out between inebriated acquaintances.

Sensing the gravity of the issue, Thane (rural) SP Dr. Mahesh Patil had deputed special teams comprising personnel from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Kashimira police station to nab the killers at the earliest.

Based on a team tip-off, a team led by Police Inspector (Crime) Suresh Khedkar under the supervision of Kashimira police station-in-charge Vilas Sanap laid a trap and arrested Mishra from Dahisar at around 8:30 pm on Saturday.

“We have nabbed the prime accused and his aides will also behind bars soon. ” confirmed Khedkar. Interrogation will ascertain the motive and exact sequence of events which led to the crime, police said. Novesh who worked at a hotel in Bengaluru had come home to celebrate Diwali with his parents who stay in Dahisar.