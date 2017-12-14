Mumbai: Drug addict held for assaulting a 4-year-old girl in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: In a barbaric crime, a four-year-old girl suffered severe head injuries after her neighbour, a drug addict, assaulted her with an iron rod in the Azad Nagar area of Bhayandar (east), late on Tuesday night. While the accused, who has been identified as Rahim Shaukat Ali Shaikh (19), was arrested on Wednesday, the girl, Afreen Israr Shaikh (4), is battling for life at a private hospital in Bhayandar.

The attack is said to be the fallout of frequent quarrels that took place between the accused and the girl’s family comprising her parents and three siblings over petty matters. According to the police, Shaikh fled after repeatedly assaulting the girl with an iron rod at around 10 pm on Tuesday. When the girl did not return home, her family along with locals launched a search in the area. The girl was found lying in a pool of blood from a heap of garbage close to her tenement and was rushed to Kasturi Hospital where the doctors said that it was a case of severe physical assault and the girl had sustained a skull fracture besides internal brain injuries and severe wounds on her eye and face.

Meanwhile, investigations conducted by the Navghar police revealed the suspected involvement of Shaikh who was nabbed on Wednesday. “Shaikh who is a rag-picker has confessed to his crime. He has been arrested and booked under section 307 of the IPC and remanded to custody,” confirmed Sr. PI Ram Bhalsingh. “The condition of the girl is extremely critical. She is in the ICU and is yet to regain consciousness.” said Dr. Rajeev Agarwal.