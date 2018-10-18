Mumbai: Driver rams taxi into wall, 11 hurt in Tardeo

Mumbai: Eleven persons sustained minor injuries in an accident on Tulsipipe Road at Tardeo on Wednesday noon. The taxi driver who was speeding lost control on the vehicle and rammed into a wall compound, taking a right turn. According to police, 11 persons were travelling in an Omni when the accused driver, Sunil Nagvekar (25) rammed the taxi into a compound wall at 12.30 pm at Bodyguard Lane at Tardeo.

The injured were rushed to BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, Mumbai Central where they are undergoing treatment.Ten people were treated at the out patient department, and were discharged. One Minhaj Shaikh, 35, his wife Heana, 30, and their son Khasis, 5, were also among the injured. Heena sustained a fracture on her right hand, so was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Sanjay Surve, senior inspector, Tardeo police, said, “We have conducted a medical examination of the taxi driver Sunil Nagvekar. Prima facie, the driver was not inebriated at the time of the incident. He was speeding leading to the accident. Nagvekar has been arrested.”