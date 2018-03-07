Mumbai: Drive against privatisation of BEST buses reach common man’s house

Mumbai: People’s movement through Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST (AMAB) against the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is said to get stronger as those who participated in the rally on Monday stated that they would approach people at bus stops, depots and residential societies asking them to participate in future.

The morcha was against the BEST panel who last week approved the plan under a scheme of the department of heavy industries, subject to the directive of a court, where unions have challenged the panel’s decision of hiring 450 buses, including 200 mini AC buses, on wet lease. Some of the posters held by these protesters who had gathered at Veer Kotwal garden opposite Plaza Cinema read ‘Common people would not be able to afford fares of private buses’, ‘Save Mumbai, Save BEST’, and ‘No to privatisation’. “The BEST has given away its depots to builders and developers. What has happened to that money? What is the need for increasing fares?” questioned Neerja Gupte, one of the activists who participated in the AMAB rally on Monday.

Common passengers, transport activists and BEST employees claim that they are tired of depleting bus fleet, lack of punctuality, promoting cars on road and not giving subsidy to BEST. They submitted their set of demands to the administration at Wadala depot.

The members of BEST Kaamgar Sanghatana said in the next 10 days, these meetings will intensify where they will meet more people and rope them in. “We will now prepare groups based on the residential addresses and divide into the city, eastern and western suburbs. Our members shall go to depots, bus stations and railway stations from where people catch BEST buses,” said Jagnarayan Kahar, BEST Kaamgar Sanghatana.