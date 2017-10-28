Mumbai: DRI seizes Indonesian cigarettes worth Rs 6.92 crore

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai on Friday seized 69.26 lakh sticks of smuggled Indonesian cigarettes ‘Gudang Garam’ from a residential flat and commercial godown in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. The press note, released by DRI, Mumbai, also mentioned that the seized amount of cigarettes worth Rs 6.92 crores.

“The cigarette packets were found to be printed with statutory warnings in English and Arabic languages, indicating that they were basically meant for Middle East Asian market,” added the press note. As per the reports, the mastermind of the cigarette smuggling racket is absconding and the DRI have launched a manhunt to nab him. The caretakers of the godown have also admitted that the seized cigarettes have been smuggled to India.

The Indonesian brand of cigarette, called ‘Gudang Garam’, is made up of crushed clove, clove oil and tobacco that give the cigarettes a clove flavour. The brand is very popular among teenagers in India for its unique flavour.