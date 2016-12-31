Mumbai: Draft Development Plan 2034 went for revisions galore

Mumbai: As the year draws to a close, the civic body has sought another extension for submitting its much awaited revised draft Development Plan 2014-2034. With constant delays and several errors, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had released the revised DP on May 27 2016 along with a 60 day time period for the citizens to provide their suggestions and objections.

After receiving harsh criticism from citizen groups, activists and city councilors for poor implementation of the two previous development plans —DP 1967 and DP 1991— the civic body decided to draft the plan into four charts with each chart being a five year priority plan till 2034. The proposed blueprint is yet to receive a green signal from the state government.

Interestingly, the civic body had prepared the development plan in 2015, however, it got scrapped by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after it was found that the draft is filled with errors. Following this, Municipal Commissioner appointed former bureaucrat Ramnath Jha as officer on Special Duty for correcting the errors and releasing the revised draft plan and submitting it to the state government in time.

Currently, the civic body’s planning committee, which is preparing a report on citizen objections, is fighting more than 12, 000 suggestions and objections for which the committee will submit its final report by March 7 2017.The report along with the DP will then be submitted to the general body of 227 councilors for an approval.

Timeline:

May 27: After several delays, the civic body released its revised draft development plan after the previous plan was scrapped in 2015 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

October 07: The much awaited DP panel was announced who will decide on the suggestions and objections. The announcement of the members was criticised since all the members of the panel were corporators from the ruling party.

December 22: Civic chief ajoy Mehta moved a proposal in the general body meeting seeking the deadline extension for submission of Draft DP 2034. The submission, which has been delayed for the fourth time, will be on March 7 2017.