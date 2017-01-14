Mumbai: Dr Lahane dean of JJ Hospital accused of helping Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: In a major setback to the dean of JJ Hospital, Dr Tatyarao Lahane, a special court on Friday held him guilty for facilitating overstay of Chhagan Bhujbal in a private hospital, by breaching the court’s orders.

The special court designated to hear cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has transferred this case now to the Bombay High Court which would be initiating contempt proceedings against Lahane. The special court’s decision came in response to an application moved by activist Anjali Damania, who had sought action against Lahane and the Arthur Road jail authorities.

Damania had contended that Lahane, along with jail authorities had misused his powers and willfully breached the orders passed by the special court regarding Bhujbal, who is in custody since March last year.

The special court had allowed Bhujbal to undergo only ‘Thallium scan’ at a private hospital after it was informed that it was unavailable at government hospitals. Accordingly, Bhujbal was admitted to Bombay hospital and remained there from November 2 till December 7.

Damania alleged that Lahane has helped several prisoners to get away from custody, by misusing his powers, however, Lahane had trashed all the allegations.

On Friday, Special Judge PR Bhavake held Lahane guilty of Contempt of Court. The Special Judge observed that this is a clear case of civil as well as criminal contempt of court and referred the matter to Bombay HC for appropriate action against him. This can spell more trouble for Lahane, against whom several resident doctors of government hospitals have sought an inquiry alleging ‘ill-treatment’ by him. A committee headed by Justice (retd) VC Daga is currently inquiring into all issues pertaining to Lahane.