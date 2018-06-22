Mumbai: Download this app for any queries on plastic ban, panel rejects BMC demand

Mumbai: Citizens are already having to grapple with numerous mobile application and are also coming to terms with the plastic ban. Well, there is now one more application that they have to deal with. With an aim to answering queries related to the plastic ban, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has now launched an app ‘Plastic Bandi’. This app is available in Android and will be launched on iOS.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, MPCB Member Secretary, P Anbalagan said, “We launched this app recently. This will allow the citizens to share their suggestions with us.” This interactive app is aimed to provided awareness about plastic ban, alternate modes of plastic, punishment, citizen contribution etc, said Anbalagan at the recently held ‘V CAN’ workshop.

MPCB is planning to upgrade their website so that the citizens can interact with the government officials directly. Anbalagan stated that the ban is happening from June 23, there is no doubt about it but now the challenge is to deal with all the queries. “We are trying be ready for it.” After the plastic ban, the body is looking at other initiatives to help the environment.

Panel rejects BMC demand to slash plastic ban fine

The law panel of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rejected the civic body’s demand to reduce the minimum fine proposed for violating plastic ban from Rs 5000 to Rs 200. With the rejection, Mumbaikars found carrying banned plastic items will be fined from Rs 5000 to Rs 25,000 from June 24, a senior civic official said on Thursday.