Mumbai: Dongri juvenile home bans parking inside its premises

Vehicles of private advocates are now parked outside the gate of the home as a result of the news report

Mumbai: After a news report entitled “Parking inside Dongri home a security threat” appeared in the Free Press Journal on January 7, citing security issues over the parking of vehicles of defence advocates inside the observation home, the officials at Dongri home have put up a notice prohibiting entry of vehicles inside their premises.

An advocate and a member of the Juvenile Justice Board, Dipak Chattopadhyay had written a letter to the Mumbai police on January 5 regarding the drivers of defence advocates parking their cars inside the premises of Dongri remand home. Chattopadhyay had alleged in the letter to the police that there is a possibility of the juveniles escaping from the observation home by sneaking inside the vehicles. He had alleged there is a possibility of drugs being supplied to the juveniles through entry of vehicles and the possibility of firing taking place or any other nefarious activities.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, advocate and member of the Juvenile Justice Board said, “The authorities of the Dongri home have taken cognizance of the security issue. On January 7, after the news report was carried by this newspaper, the officials have put up a notice on the entrance gate at the Dongri home that private vehicles are not permitted to enter the premises. Vehicles of private advocates are now parked outside the gate of the observation home.”

The complaint issued by Chhatopadhyay to Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) stated, “A driver of a private defence advocate has been parking the car inside the observation home near the Dongri court. He has been consuming gutka, paan, bidi inside the Dongri premises, which is being supplied to the juveniles as well. There is also a possibility of drugs being supplied even to the juvenile drug addicts. There is no proper security check at the entrance and exit point of the remand home. It is a security threat because the juveniles move around inside the Dongri premises for their day-to-day activities.“

Satish Bansode, Chief Executive Officer of the Board refused to comment on the matter.