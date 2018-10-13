Mumbai: Domestic help arrested for BJP activist’s killing

Palghar: Days after a local woman BJP activist was killed in her flat in Palghar, her domestic help has been arrested for the crime, police said on Friday. Rupali Chavan (36) was found dead in her house in the Nallasopara area of Palghar district on October 9. She was killed two days earlier, the police had said early this week.

A 23-year-old man, Nitin Chape, was arrested Wednesday from Latur in connection with Chavan’s killing, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nallasopara) Datta Totewad said on Friday. He said the accused was on Thursday produced before a local magistrate who remanded him in police custody till October 17.

Chape had joined as Chavan’s house help four months ago, the police officer said. Chavan, who was planning to open a shop, used to often scold Chape for not doing his job properly and this annoyed him, Totewad said.

On the day of the killing also, the BJP activist had chided Chape. Angered over the scolding, Chape allegedly hit Chavan repeatedly with a hard and blunt object in her flat on Sunday, he said. He left her to die and escaped from the flat, Totewad said.The accused knew the PIN of the victim’s debit card and withdrew some money after killing her, the police officer said.