Mumbai: Dog crushed to death by a speeding SUV, FIR registered against driver

Mumbai: A female dog was crushed to death under the wheels of an SUV on June 12 evening in a posh Bhandup society. The eyewitness said children as well as elderly people of the society were taking their evening walk when the SUV, speeding much beyond the acceptable limit of 15 kmph, crushed the female dog’s head, which was reportedly lactating its puppies at the time of the accident.

Animal lover Swati Burman, who lives in the Dheeraj Dreams Housing Society, registered an FIR against the unknown driver at Bhandup police station on Wednesday. “While feeding stray dogs and on hearing the commotion, I rushed to the spot and saw a dog lying in a pool of blood. It was bleeding profusely through its mouth. The driver, instead of stopping his vehicle, fled. It was a tourist vehicle that had come to drop a society resident,” Burman told the Free Press Journal. The dog was rushed to an animal hospital in Parel but doctors declared it brought dead. The post-mortem report is expected by next week.

Burman, an ex-banker, said society residents did not come forward to help. An Investigating Officer said that the accident site was not covered by CCTV cameras. “The complainant has given us the car’s registration number. We requested Regional Transport Office (RTO) to give us details of the vehicle owner,” he told the Free Press Journal. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered.