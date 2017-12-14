Mumbai: Doctors remove bullet lodged in man’s eye socket via nose

Mumbai: In a miraculous news of medical wonder, doctors from the JJ Hospital on Tuesday operated on a 28-year-old man and removed a bullet that was lodged in his eye socket. The surgery was uncommon and unique not just because of the manner in which the bullet lodged itself in the man’s eye socket, but also because the doctors removed it endoscopically from his nose.

The doctors decided against any incisions on the patient, as an open surgery was fraught with risk, reported Mumbai Mirror.

According to the doctors, who performed this rather complicated surgery, Tanveer Ahmed Ansari, who works as a salesman in Pratapgarh, in Uttar Pradesh, was grievously injured in his left eye when robbers shot at him near his home on December 6. Ansari, 28, then, rushed from one hospital to another in his hometown, but doctors refused to operate on him because of the risks associated with the surgery.

Ansari then headed to Mumbai, where JJ Hospital’s Ear, Nose and Throat department took him in. Dr Shrinivas Chavan, the head of the hospital’s ENT department, told Mumbai Mirror that when Ansari approached them, he had no vision in his left eye, and he suffered from severe bleeding in his eye. Ideally, in cases of bullet injury, surgery should be performed immediately.

However, in this case, thanks to the delay, the chemicals in the bullet had started damaging his eye. Other doctors who assisted Dr Chavan said that they did consider open surgery, but decided on the endoscopy after considering his age. “An open surgery would have left a big scar on his face, so we tried to remove it endoscopically and it worked out pretty well,” said Dr. Sunita Bage, assistant professor, ENT to Mirror. Dr Bage added that it was too early to say if the patient would regain vision in his eye, but said she was hopeful that things would get better for Ansari.

Ansari’s cousin Nouman Ahmed Ali, who accompanied him to Mumbai for the treatment, told Mirror that he was attacked and shot at by robbers who had had stolen all his money late on the evening of December 6. “A police complaint has been, lodged, cops are yet to arrest the culprits,” he said.