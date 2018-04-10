Mumbai: Doctors from Cooper Hospital remove huge fibroid from woman’s uterus

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run civic hospital Cooper of Juhu performed surgery on a 36-year-old female (name withheld) and removed fibroid utreus tumor on Monday. According to the hospital Dean Ganesh Shinde, “The team of expert doctors performed two hours surgery and removed around 3 kilogram tumor from her stomach. In addition, they ensured her condition is stable.”

The doctor further added earlier the female patient visited the hospital and reported stomach pain. “During detection the lady stomach found to be swollen and she seems to be pregnant by seven months. However, doctors found fibroid utreus tumors, due to which the stomach was swollen,”said doctor.

Meanwhile, as the patient was from a poor financial background she neglected the pain for a longer time. “We team of doctors team supported her to undertake the surgery immediately. Also, as the hemoglobin of the patient was merely four per cent performing surgery was a a big challenge before them,”said doctor Shinde.

While Shinde has also appealed all to visit doctor immediately if they are suffering from severe pain during menstrual, abnormally heavy bleeding, abdominal cramps all these is nothing but signs of growing tumor in stomach.