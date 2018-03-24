Mumbai: DNA test to solve baby swapping allegation at Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kandivali

Mumbai: A 27-year-old pregnant lady was admitted to Kandivali’s Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital on March 22 for delivery. Next day at 11:14 am the lady Soni Gaud delivered a child, who was at meconium stage. The doctor and the nurse immediately informed Soni that she delivered a baby girl.

“After taking baby girl’s footprint and making hospital diary entry, the girl child was admitted to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as the child was at meconium stage. While the nurse and doctors were busy in admitting the child to NICU, two ayaas of the hospital went to the relatives and told them that Soni has delivered a baby boy. After 30 minutes when the nurse got free, she told child’s father Pankaj that his wife has delivered a baby girl. Here the family got confused and they thought the baby has been swapped,” superintendent of Shatabdi hospital Dr. Pradeep Angre told the Free Press Journal.

The hospital claims to have all the valid documents and evidences to prove that Soni delivered a baby girl and not a baby boy. “We have taken the footprint of the baby child and had informed her mother immediately. Soni has accepted the baby girl but her husband and relatives are not ready to accept it,” said Dr. Angre. The miscommunication led to big chaos at hospital as the family was not ready to accept the child. As the chaos simmers, the hospital authority called in Kandivali police.

A team of Kandivali police arrived and recorded the statements of ayaas, doctor, nurses and relatives of the girl child. The ayaas, who shared wrong news to child’s relatives, told police that they were misinformed by other hospital staff and in hurry they went to Pankaj and his relatives to shared the good news ‘so that they can be tipped’.

An officer from Kandivali police said they have collected the photocopies of Soni’s medical papers for conducting an inquiry. “We have also taken the biometric details of the child and medical history of Soni for further enquiry,” said an officer from Kandivali police station. Pankaj holds a masters degree and works as a technician at IIT Powai. As the relative wanted to conduct a DNA test to ascertain the truth, the hospital authority agreed to the demands.

“The blood samples of mother Soni and the girl child will be collected on Monday and sent to Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL), Kalina to ascertain the truth. It will take at least a month time for report to come,” said Dr. Angre.