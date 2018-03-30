Mumbai: Divert Chamdawadi nullah pipeline to avoid flooding, says civic chief Ajoy Mehta

Mumbai: Civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Thursday did a site visit to Bandra East Chamdawadi nullah, which creates flooding in Khar west and Bandra areas during monsoon. During his visit, he instructed to divert immediately the water pipelines inside the nullah which obstructs the flow of the nullah creating waterlogging during monsoon.

From past several years the residents of Jay Bharat housing societies in Khar (West), and other low lying areas in Bandra East usually gets flooded with at least four feet of water due to Chamdawadi nullah. While the Storm Water and Drain management dept of the civic body has undertaken the nullah widening and de-silting work.

The total length of the nullah widening work is planned for 1.6 kms out of which 600 metres portion is encroachment free on which the civic body has started the project work. It will cost Rs 53 crore to BMC to complete the entire project work. Meanwhile the residents of Jay Bharat Housing societies won’t get relief from flooding by this monsoon itself, as BMC will take 24 months time to finish the work and so far it only managed to complete 20 percent of the nullah widening work, said a senior civic official.