Mumbai: Disturbed Christians demands CCTVs installed after Holy Cross desecrated at Khar

Mumbai: A Holy Cross at Khar was desecrated on Thursday evening by unknown perpetrators. Christians feel it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of their peace-loving community. Situated at Chuim Gaothan in Khar, the message ‘Jesus does not love’ was painted at the base of the Cross.

“We have been greatly disturbed by defiling of the Cross. People get sadistic pleasure by targetting Christian community symbols of faith. This trend, unfortunately, is increasing each year,” said Rita D’sa, president of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, a community association, adding, “The Christian community cannot be a mute spectator to these mischievous acts of deliberate vandalism.”

The community members have also urged the police and civic body to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) at places of worship of all the faiths to curb such activities in the future. “We kindly request them to increase the patrolling in and around religious sites. We repeat and reiterate our demand that the state government should install CCTVs in and around all religious places of worship on an immediate basis,” said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee, Watchdog Foundation. adding, “We see a definitive pattern in series of such incidents happening in Mumbai. This has been done with deliberate intentions of hurting the religious sentiments of Christian community.”

Meanwhile, Khar police has taken cognisance of the complaint filed by Watchdog Foundation and has assured of taking necessary action against the culprits.

Cross desecration over the years