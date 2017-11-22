Mumbai: Disrupted monorail services between Chembur to Wadala to start soon
Mumbai: The monorail rake that caught fire on November 9 due to which the services between Chembur to Wadala (Phase 1) have been disturbed for the last 11 days would be in operation from the next week after the final report. The officials said an interim report submitted to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday states that on November 9, the fire ignited in a tyre of one of the two coaches that were completely gutted.
“The services on Chembur-Wadala corridor (Phase 1) had been called off since November 9, and the authorities were waiting for a probe report to re-start the services. “An interim report has been submitted. However, we would wait for the final report before starting services again.” The final report is expected in another eight days, Madan said.
Also Read: Minor fire in Mumbai Monorail, no casualties
A senior official said that the test run was being undertaken for the long-pending phase-II of the monorail project, and it led to the rake getting ‘heated up’. The planning authority was conducting test runs for the Wadala-Jacob Circle corridor, which is to be commissioned by December but is now likely to face delays after the incident. The Chembur-Wadala corridor was commissioned in 2014 and caters to an average 18,000 passengers daily.
The experts have now started questioning the safety aspects once the corridor is made operational. It is not the first time the monorail has faced disruptions in the past three years. The safety provisions of the monorail need a rejig to avoid such accidents in the future. “The motors can be attached to thermostats that have an alarm system. If the temperature exceeds a certain limit, the staff will be immediately alerted. These small changes can help avoid such disasters,” said Ketan Garodia, a transport expert.
