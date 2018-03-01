Mumbai: Directors of two company arrested for GST fraud

Mumbai: In what could be the first arrests under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the Central GST, Mumbai has arrested the directors of two companies for allegedly availing of tax credit in a fraudulent manner.

CGST Mumbai Central Commissionerate arrested Sanjiv Pravin Mehta, director of Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd, and Vinaykumar D Arya, director of V N Industries, for availing of “ineligible credit” of Rs 5.20 crore and Rs 2.03 crore, respectively, the Commissionerate said in the statement here. The alleged offence committed by Shah Brothers Ispat is non-bailable while that by VN Industries is bailable as the amount is below Rs 5 crore, it added. It was possible that similar fraud had taken place in several other companies, it said in the statement.

“They (the companies) were only exchanging invoices for so-called sale and purchase. There was only paper and invoice movement, but no actual sale or purchase of goods,” the statement said. Investigation revealed that these exchanges were being done with a ‘malafide intention to defraud the exchequer by opening Letters of Credit (LCs) on fake purchase transactions’ the statement added.