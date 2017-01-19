Mumbai: Maharashtra Government’s decision to deposit cash directly into bank accounts of school children is mainly aimed at “breaking the nexus of contractors” involved in supplying books and other education related material, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said here on Wednesday.

“Total cost of such book production and supply is Rs 650 crore. If we deposit the amount into bank accounts (of school children), the parents can purchase books for students.

“For other material, the parents can either buy it from the money deposited into the bank account or they can add some amount from their pocket and buy better material,” the minister said.

The state government had last November approved a policy under which instead of benefits in kind, cash will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of different government schemes. The direct transfer of money into bank accounts of children was recommended by Finance Department.

There are some 36 different various schemes of the state government that are directly transferring funds into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

We all are moving towards more and more adaptation of digital technology. Hence Education department is being part of it,” he said, adding there are many books, which are non-textbooks but are suggested by NITI Ayog for the reading purpose.

“These books can be purchased through such transferred funds for reading purpose. You need to give some time to things to take shape,” Tawde added.