Mumbai: Dindoshi cops omit sections in FIR of rape victim

Mumbai: Advocate Tanveer Nizam representing a 34-year-old rape victim has written a letter to Dattatray Padsalgikar, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai since the Dindoshi police has purposely omitted sections under the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in a rape case.

The victim is a Bollywood hairstylist while the accused Kadam is a make-up artist. As per the letter drafted on March 26, “Despite repeated reminders, causing hurt by means of poison (Sections 328), criminal breach of trust (Section 405), cheating (Section 415), criminal intimidation (Section 506) of the IPC and punishment for atrocities (Section 3) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been omitted.

The investigating officer has been negligent in investigating the case. The investigating officer had called the accused Atul Kadam and the victim to settle the matter since he had received a phone call from an influential Bollywood actress. The police on several occasions had suggested to settle the matter citing that my client would spoil her name while the accused Kadam would roam around freely.

On March 18, last year, my client’s brother-in-law’s statement was recorded which clearly states that Kadam had publicly defamed my client by visiting her vicinity and circulated photographs and videos in a compromising position between the two. Despite this, the police had not applied sections for defamation, “stated the letter.”

Advocate Tanveer Nizam who represents the victim said, “There was three months delay in lodging of FIR for rape due to a film actor calling the CM’s office to intervene. Sect 3 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has not been invoked despite giving them a true copy of the case certificate. This will have to be investigated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police. These delays reveal corruption and collusion to deny my client of justice and closure.”

The lady has alleged that the investigating officer Assistant Police Inspector, Nityanand Obale, Dindoshi police station did not produce the photographs and the videos before the court nor made any mention of it when the anticipatory bail of the accused was heard. Obale was absent on three occasions at court when the order was to be passed. As per the letter, an inquiry should be conducted against the accused Kadam and Obale who are allegedly hand-in-glove.

The victim has accused Obale of accepting bribes from Kadam to settle the matter. On Nov 18 last year, my client’s brother-in-laws statement was recorded which clearly mentions that the accused had visited her vicinity and publicly defamed her. Outside the police station, Kadam had displayed on mobile phone, compromising clips and photographs of him and my client. Despite this, the police had not applied sections for defamation against him,” stated the letter.

The incident occurred on Feb 26, 2014 at the residence of Kadam at Nagari Nivas, Kalpataru, Goregaon. The accused asked the victim to meet him near his residence and told her that he would pick her up to head for a film shoot together. Later, he informed her the film shoot was delayed for three hours. He offered her cold drink which was spiked. After she lost consciousness he raped her.

“When I regained consciousness, I confronted him about the incident. He told me that he liked me and wanted to get physically involved. After the incident, he threatened me with the videos and nude photographs and asked me to meet him outside at hotels, only then he would destroy the photographs and videos. But I did not budge.

Kadam circulated the obscene videos and photographs to my colleagues in the film industry and repeatedly kept threatening me to meet him at hotels. I was feeling humiliated at work. But I kept quiet because of my three daughters who also would have undergone humiliation. I was scared for them and my other family members,” said the victim.

The victim has been staying separately from her husband Santosh Jadhav since 2016. “On April 24, this year Kadam went to my husband’s residence at Borivali and showed him the nude videos and photographs and came to my residence along with my husband at Malad and showed the videos to my mother, aunt, brother- in-law and my brother. He also showed the videos to all the people in my neighbourhood,” said the victim.

My husband who also had to bear the humiliation slit his right wrist. My family members and I approached the Malad police on April 24 and informed them about the incident. Despite nearly 200 people gathering in my building and I had to face the humiliation in public-eye, the Malad police merely filed a non-cognisable offence.

After Mohan Krishnan, a social activist and President of National Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council intervened in the matter, the Dindoshi police filed a FIR on October 3 this last year. According to Rajaram Vhanmane, SPI, Dindoshi police station, “We have registered an FIR. The accused Kadam is presently absconding.”