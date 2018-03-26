Mumbai: Digital platform offers maternal care facilities for pregnant ladies

Mumbai: In a first of its kind initiative undertaken by a Healthcare company Avegen to connect pregnant ladies with the right maternal care facility. The company recently launched an online platform ‘www.togetherforher.com’.

Health experts say this online platform will be helpful for mothers to choose right maternity home. “The first of its kind digital initiative which is connected with 300 maternity hospitals and nursing homes in urban cities of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi NCR has got 8,500 reviews from new mothers’ community,” said an official.

He added that it will also help pregnant women seeking a maternity hospital based on clinical data backed and protocol-based credible information accessible online. “It enables expecting women to select a hospital for their delivery based on specific Quality of Care indicators (QoC) that have been scientifically accredited to ensure safe childbirth,” said a doctor.

QoC includes features like on-time admission, privacy in the room during delivery, mother-newborn bonding, early breastfeeding, communication during labour, counselling before discharge and family planning counselling.

It has been developed by Almata, the Public Health Division of Avegen. Aditi Hazra Ganju, co-founder of Avegen Pvt Ltd said the online platform aims to help mothers in making the right choices.

The unique features of the digital platform include helping expecting women select a maternity hospital besides educating and informing them about the QoCs, women’s rights during delivery. This, in turn, helps get credible feedback and analysis on the QoCs to further strengthen reputation and improve the quality of maternity care where required.