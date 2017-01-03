Mumbai: Digi Dhan Mela to promote cashless deals in the State

Mumbai : In a bid to promote cashless transactions, Maharashtra government has organised a ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ on Tuesday at Mumbai Universities Fort campus, which will encourage consumers and merchants to shift to digital payment modes.

In this mela, more than 50 stalls are being set up and a variety of products ranging from electronic goods, foodstuffs, textiles, handicrafts, fashion accessories, etc will be available for sale.

Speaking with media persons on Monday at Mantralaya, state Finance Secretary Vandana Krishna said that to buy any of the products, only digital payment will be accepted. She said that free Wi-Fi facility will be provided by MTNL and Reliance Jio at the event venue.

Krishna added that the objective behind the event is to create awareness about various digital payment systems available and to handhold users in downloading, installing and using various digital payment systems for carrying out digital transactions.

“The event will witness participation from sectors like banking, Agriculture, telecom, mobile wallet operators, transport, merchants associations, Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra operators, Fair Price shop owners, etc. Banks like ICICI, Axis bank, SBI, IDFC will also participate,” she said.

During the daylong event, help will also be extended to citizens for opening their bank accounts, linking mobile number to bank account, Aadhar enrolment, carrying out Aadhar updates, seeding Aadhar number with bank account number.

“Thus every effort will be made to create awareness among the visitors regarding conduct of safe and secure digital payments,” she said. Krishna said that citizens visiting the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ who wish to get enrolled for Aadhar should carry a proof of identity with name and photo, proof of address and proof of date of birth. “A ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ will also be held in Pune on January 7 and in Nagpur, the date of which will be announced soon,” she said.