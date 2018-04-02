Mumbai: Differently-able senior citizen cheated, faced trouble to register FIR

Mumbai: A 65-year-old differently-abled senior citizen is being made to run from pillar to post by the police to get a First Information Report (FIR) registered after being cheated by a Wealth Solution company to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.

In 2010 , Joseph Correa lost his job at a private company. Subsequently, the accused Narendra Gore and Gratian Correa had approached him with regards to an investment plan at Attitude Wealth Solutions India Private Limited having it’s headquarters at Coimbatore. Joseph had invested Rs.4.50 lakh to the accused. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Joseph Correa said, “The accused had asked me to invest an amount in the company so that I would get good returns to sustain my livelihood. I had paid Rs.4.50 lakhs by pay order and Rs.50000 in cash. I had arranged this money by mortgaging my house at Goregaon. I was promised that I would receive Rs.12 lakh as investment returns. It has been eight years now and I have only received around Rs.70,000. This was an initial amount which I received in the first two months which was issued by cheques.”

In the last eight years, Joseph tried following up for payments with Mohammed Salim who is the Managing Director of Attitude Wealth Solutions India Private Limited. Salim would always allegedly falsely reassure him that he would repay the money. “The flat at Oshiwara was the only ownership flat in my name that I had mortgaged. I have no house of my own since it was impossible for me to repay the loan, ” he added.

Several e-mails and phones calls were made by Joseph to Salim, the Managing Director of the company, but it was in vain since he was given fake promises that they would repay his money. All the three accused are presently at large. Since the office of Wealth Solutions India Private Limited is located at Oshiwara and Mahim, in the last one year, the police have recorded his statements at both the police stations. His statement was also recorded by the Vasai police station since Joseph is presently residing in a rented flat at Anand Park society at Vasai. Last month, the Goregaon police had summoned him to the police station to record his statement yet again.