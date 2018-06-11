Mumbai: Dharavi revamp project to be taken up by Dubai-based firm

Mumbai: The ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project received a boost after a Dubai-based group expressed interest to take up the work. This took place after the members of the group named Modern Building Maintenance Company (MBM) expressed their interest in developing the slums in a meeting conducted between the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday in Dubai. The redevelopment project of Dharavi has been in the pipeline since 2004.

On Saturday, Fadnavis was welcomed in Dubai by Navdeep Suri, India’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. “He later conducted a meeting with the members of the MBM group. During the meeting, the Chairman of MBM group, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum stated that he would take up the project of developing the Dharavi slums along with other community-related projects,” a press release issued by the government stated.

On the same day, Fadnavis also met members from a Real Estate Group named DP World which is based out of Dubai. In a meeting conducted with the Chief Minister, Chairman of DP World, Sultan Sulayem expressed his interest in setting up a Multi-Modal Logistic Park in Maharashtra. The park is likely to be set up in Nagpur for better port connectivity on (Government to Government) G2G basis.

In addition to this, another Dubai-based group named Thumbay Group in taking up projects related to healthcare sector.

Fadnavis along with other delegates headed for a two nation visit to the US and Canada on Saturday. They conducted series of meetings with the corporate banks focusing on development of agriculture, infrastructure and other projects to be undertaken in the state.

A delegation led by Fadnavis is scheduled to visit Washington, San Fransisco, New York in the United States and Montreal in Canada in order to meet leaders and visit institutions for boosting infrastructure projects in the state.