Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis grants financial aid to Waqf board

Mumbai : The chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has extended his support and help to the Waqf board of the state on Tuesday. This move has come after the Muslim community launched a movement named ‘Tehreek e Awqaf’ in December to reclaim its properties and lands that belong to the Waqf board.

Fadnavis has agreed to the demand of setting up offices in all the districts and assured the Waqf board that the offices will open immediately in three divisions namely Mumbai, Vidarbha and Marathwada.

He also extended financial support by assuring that the government will give the grant in aid of Rs 100 to 200 crores to the Waqf board to operate efficiently.

The members of the Waqf movement aim to identify and claim all the properties that belong to Waqf across the state and start a nation –wide campaign too. According to the members, there are estimated one lakh Waqf properties in the state of Maharashtra estimated nearly up to 92,000 acres of land. Most of these lands are occupied by the state agencies, government bodies or other organisations thus obstructing the flow of revenue generation to Waqf board.

Shabbir Ahmed Ansari, leader of the Waqf movement, told the Free Press Journal, “As we have received a positive response from the chief minister, we will begin our survey immediately identifying various Waqf properties. Once we get the documents in place, we will then claim our properties or our due share of revenue through protests, dharnas and other official methods.”

The grant given by the government will be utilised to set up the offices and workers in these outlets so that the process of reclaiming Waqf properties is streamlined, Ansari stated.