Mumbai: Development Plan 2034 likely to be unveiled by March end

After being in pipeline for quite some time now, the Maharashtra state government is set to finally unveil Development Plan 2034 by March end. The BJP-led Maharashtra government will use Development Plan 2034 to woo voters for 2019 elections. Maharashtra Chief Minister is also likely to unveil the Development Control regulations (DCR) by the end of this month.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the BJP-led Maharashtra government wants to showcase this as an achievement of their government in the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also likely to hold a press conference to make this announcement. The DCR is likely to be unveiled before the state budget session, which starts on February 26.

The Development Plan 2034 was first presented in 2014, but after criticism and errors, it was sent for several revisions. And, after three years of wait, the BMC’s general body finally cleared DP 2034 on July 31, 2017. Even though the state government is ready to unveil DP 2034 and DCR, both are still undergoing changes.

A BMC officer told the leading daily, “I am surprised that they are still working on modifications even as the deadline is getting closer. The government notification links the FSI to road width. We will now have to make this change including whether the layout of roads should be converted to planned roads.”