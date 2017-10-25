Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Developer refunds booking amount after two buyers approach MahaRERA

Mumbai: Developer refunds booking amount after two buyers approach MahaRERA

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 25, 2017 07:25 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Two years after running from pillar to post to get their refund of the booking amount, two homebuyers, who had approached the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) finally managed to get it. Owing to this, the developer refunded the entire invested amount. One of the well-known developers of the city, Nirmal Lifestyle, refunded over Rs 5 lakh to each buyer.

According to the complaint, Sandeep Ranjan and Mansi Srivastava had booked two flats in Nirmal Lifestyle’s project at Kalyan named Reviera. In 2013, the buyers had paid Rs 6.26 lakh and Rs 6.1 lakh each as a booking amount towards the flats. The complainant said that due to financial constraints they had to cancel the booking in 2014.

Also Read: RERA: Everything you must know about the Real Estate Act

The developer only paid Rs 1 lakh each and the balance amount was due since then. Just before the hearing day at RERA, the developer handed over two cheques on October 23 amounting to Rs 5.26 lakh and Rs 5.1 lakh towards the refund amount in full. The complainant on Tuesday, withdrew the complaint. The developer was unavailable for comments.


In an earlier case against Nirmal Lifestyle’s another project in Kalyan named Glory, the complainant, Ravi Nair, had purchased the flat with registered agreement for sale in 2013, for a consideration amount of Rs 22,09,320, out of which he has paid Rs 20 lakh by obtaining a loan of Rs l7 lakh. He alleged that the developer has pushed back the date in the MahaRERA registration to 2019. The authority then directed the developer to pay the interest till the date of flat possession.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…