Mumbai: Developer refunds booking amount after two buyers approach MahaRERA

Mumbai: Two years after running from pillar to post to get their refund of the booking amount, two homebuyers, who had approached the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) finally managed to get it. Owing to this, the developer refunded the entire invested amount. One of the well-known developers of the city, Nirmal Lifestyle, refunded over Rs 5 lakh to each buyer.

According to the complaint, Sandeep Ranjan and Mansi Srivastava had booked two flats in Nirmal Lifestyle’s project at Kalyan named Reviera. In 2013, the buyers had paid Rs 6.26 lakh and Rs 6.1 lakh each as a booking amount towards the flats. The complainant said that due to financial constraints they had to cancel the booking in 2014.

The developer only paid Rs 1 lakh each and the balance amount was due since then. Just before the hearing day at RERA, the developer handed over two cheques on October 23 amounting to Rs 5.26 lakh and Rs 5.1 lakh towards the refund amount in full. The complainant on Tuesday, withdrew the complaint. The developer was unavailable for comments.

In an earlier case against Nirmal Lifestyle’s another project in Kalyan named Glory, the complainant, Ravi Nair, had purchased the flat with registered agreement for sale in 2013, for a consideration amount of Rs 22,09,320, out of which he has paid Rs 20 lakh by obtaining a loan of Rs l7 lakh. He alleged that the developer has pushed back the date in the MahaRERA registration to 2019. The authority then directed the developer to pay the interest till the date of flat possession.