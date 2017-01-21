Mumbai: Depressed youth kills self

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police, who are investigating the alleged suicide of a 24-year-old doctor Parth Bhamaria, have contacted handwriting experts to analyse if the suicide note found near his body was written by him before jumping off the seventh floor in Kandivali east.

Earlier it was believed to be a murder but later the police found a suicide note that reads: ‘Alvida to mummy and daddy. Do not blame yourselves for my suicide, I hold myself responsible for it.’

The parents have been alleging that Bhamaria, who was working in KEM hospital, cannot kill himself. The Samta Nagar police are also investigating if Bhamaria was reeling under any pressure of his senior in the KEM hospital.