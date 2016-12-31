Mumbai: ‘Depressed’ nurse hangs herself in Kandivali hospital

Mumbai: A 24-year-old nurse allegedly committed suicide on Friday by hanging herself from the ceiling fan using her own duppatta in a private-run hospital in Kandivali (West).

The deceased has been identified as Asha Deepen Thapa, who was associated with the Medina hospital for the last five years.

Preliminary investigation reveals that she was reeling under depression due to miscarriage and deaths of her infant children.

No doctor was present in the hospital at the time of incident, said its staffer. “She came to the hospital at 10 am to work. She locked herself in a room on the ground floor of the hospital. Since the room was locked from inside for longer hours, so the hospital staffers got alarmed. They knocked at the door but the calls went unanswered from inside. One of the staffers peeped into the room through the window and he saw the nurse hanging,” said senior inspector of Kandivali police station Mukund Pawar.

“The staffer informed others who broke open the door bolted from inside, cut the duppatta she was hanging with and lay her on a bed,” said Pawar.

One of the staffers dialled police control room who informed the Kandivali police station, whose officials reached the spot and took the body into their custody. The body has been sent to Shatabdi hospital for post-mortem.

All the staffers of the hospital were brought to Kandivali police station for questioning.

Thapa, who had come to Mumbai six years ago from Nepal, was staying with her husband Deepen in a chawl in Malad (West). Deepen works as a helper in a medical store in Kandivali.

“I was at my work when one of her colleagues asked me to come to the hospital. In the morning she got up, prepared food for me as usual and we left home. There was mild pain in her abdomen in the morning, besides this everything was normal. She did not give a single hint that she would eliminate herself. I am really shocked to see her dead,” said Deepen, who married her around five years ago. Her relatives have been informed in Nepal and are on the way to Mumbai.

Kandivali police have registered accidental death case and further investigation is under way.