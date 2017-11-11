Mumbai: Deonar police arrested doctor for injecting wrong medicines to lady patient which resulted in her death

Mumbai: The Deonar police arrested a doctor on Friday for allegedly administering a wrong injection to a lady patient which resulted in her death. The deceased, Pradeep Anand Jadhav(25), was reportedly administered a wrong injection by the accused, identified as Dr Shahbaz Alam Mohammed Haroon Siddiqui (36), which caused an infection. A complaint was registered at Deonar police station by Jadhav’s family members. During the probe, it was found that Siddiqui, a private practitioner at Deonar, didn’t have the required degree or qualification to become a doctor.

Siddiqui has been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304) and cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (Section 420) of the Indian Penal Code and prohibition of medical practice by persons not registered (Section 33) and prohibition against addition of any title, description, etc.to name of any person,unless authorised to do so (Section 36) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. According to Dattatray Shinde,Senior Police Inspector, Deonar police station, “Siddiqui has been arrested on Friday. He was produced at the Kurla court and remanded to police custody uptil November 15.”