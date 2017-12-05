Mumbai: Dejected BJP corporator protests at BMC chief’s office

Mumbai: The BJP corporator Vinod Mishra from Kurar Village of Malad west demonstrated a protest at Civic Commissioner Ajoy Mehta’s office on Monday. Mishra said, “Though he is the local corporator of the civic constituency, still, the BMC is not involving him or taking any consent while taking up the civic projects of his ward. Therefore, to oppose the move he held a protest at his office.”

He further stated that the BMC is undertaking the Ambedkar garden renovation work of Kurar village, however, the plot was earlier with district suburban collector, and after constant follow up by him the plot has been handed over to the civic corporation.

“The allotted plot was earlier 6,000 square metre and now additional 1,600 sq metre area has been made free from encroachment and handed over to BMC. Therefore, I demand BMC should scrap the earlier renovation tender and conduct the new survey of the plot and invite fresh tender for the lake and garden renovation work,” said Mishra. He further alleged, “Even after opposing the previous renovation tender process BMC is going ahead with the plan. If the tender is scrapped it will save taxpayers money as BMC would be spending Rs.1 crore of BMC on partial renovation work.”While Mehta, the civic chief ensured him suggestions given will be put forth before the standing committee and the members will take a final call on it.