Mumbai: Decapitated body of youth found in Aarey

Mumbai: The decapitated body of a 22-year-old boy in Aarey colony was found on Thursday morning triggering sensation among local residents. The deceased has been identified as Brandon Kashmiro Gonsalvis, who went missing since December 19 from Dindoshi.

The body was cut into two pieces and was thrown near a drainage of Unit 2 area of Aarey colony. Local residents, who generally visit to watering their ground, saw the body and informed police control room about the same.

The Aarey police station reached the spot and sent the body to Kasturba hospital for post-mortem, whose report is awaited.

In a bid to identify the body, the Aarey police station circulated the photos to ascertain if any missing case is registered in nearby police stations. “One missing case was registered in Dindoshi police station on December 19. The family members were informed and asked to visit the Aarey police station to identify the body,” said an officer from Aarey police station.

His mother said that Gonsalvis was an introvert and he would hardly go out of the house. On December 19, he left home at 7 am. When he did not return home by evening, his mother registered a missing complaint at Dindoshi police station.

Gonsalvis is survived by his mother and one elder sister. His father had died a couple of years ago in Muscat, where he was working in a private company.

The police suspect that Gonsalvis was murdered somewhere else and his body was dumped in Aarey colony. Now police are investigating the matter if any love affair could be the reason behind this gruesome killing. Aareypolice have registered murder case and investigation is under way.