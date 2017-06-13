Mumbai: Debt-ridden bookie found dead in Bhayandar lodge

Bhayandar: A 50-year-old cricket bookie from Bhayandar who was reportedly neck-deep in debt allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside a hotel room during the wee hours on Monday.

According to the police the deceased has been identified as Dayal Jain (50), a resident of Devchand Nagar situated on the 60 feet road area in Bhayandar (west).

Jain had checked into room number 301 of Hotel Grand near the flyover in Bhayandar on Sunday night. During check-out on Monday afternoon, the waiter knocked the door, but there was no response even after repeated attempts, prompting the hotel management to inform the Navghar police who reached the spot and found Jain hanging to the ceiling fan of the room.

The police also recovered a two page suicide note allegedly written and signed by Jain mentioning his inability to repay the huge debts as the reason which prompted him to take the extreme step.

However, the family members suspecting a foul play in the matter claimed that it was not the writing of Jain. While a case of accidental death has been registered in this context, the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Considered to be an influential cricket bookie in the local betting circle, Jain is believed to have suffered huge monetary losses after heavily betting on the recently concluded IPL tournament, sources said.