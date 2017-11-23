Mumbai: Dead body of a 25-year-old boy found in closed pedestrian subway in Mankhurd

Mumbai: A Mankhurd pedestrian underground subway which was constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) two and half years ago has not yet been made open to the public. Therefore, it has become a place for all bad news. On Tuesday, late night a dead body of a 25-year-old boy was found in the closed subway. According to the received information, Ashish Pawar, 25, was missing for the last four days and his dead body has been found in a suspicious condition in the subway.

The deceased was a resident of Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd, and his relatives filed a missing complaint in Trombay Police station on November 20. According to a neighbour, “Pawar went out for some work on November 18. However, after he did not return home for two consecutive days his relatives filedmissing complaints. Police are still investigating the case.”

Samiksha Sakre, corporator of Maharashtra Nagar, remarked that she doesn’t know why the subway is not open up for public use. “Earlier also eveteasing complaints were reported in other subways of nearby area, still no security measures have been adopted by the authority. In addition, the subway has not been handed over to the BMC for maintenance. Due to lack of security guards and lights, the subways in the vicinity have become dangerous for pedestrians’ usage,” Sakre added.

Shakeel Shaikh, a Mumbai based activist and also a resident of Mankhurd claimed, “Authorities like PWD, MMRDA construct the subways and hand it over to BMC for maintenance. But, this subway is being kept closed from the day it has been constructed. Therefore, a letter has been written to the BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta to take up the subway work under the municipal body in-charge and deploy some security personnel.”

Currently the closed underground subway is filled with dirty rainwater and has become a breeding spot for disease. Hence, the BMC should clean the subway immediately and CCTV cameras should be installed for vigilance, he further remarked.