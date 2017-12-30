Mumbai: Day after Kamala Mills pub fire, BMC smashes illegal structures

Mumbai: A day after the tragic fire in a pub which claimed 14 lives, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s demolition squads went hammer and tongs after illegal fittings, extensions and obstacles at various locations here on Saturday.

A team went to the Kamala Mills Compound and demolished allegedly unauthorised extensions, fittings and fixtures and obstacles preventing smooth movement in case of any emergencies.

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has already set up 25 teams which would inspect implementation of safety norms at all hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, malls in the sprawling Kamala Mills Compound and other surrounding areas in Lower Parel.

The preliminary inspection by the BMC on Friday detected an authorised partition wall and two rooms, besides an illegal plastic roof supported with bamboos which was reduced to ashes in the early Friday morning blaze.

Besides, the teams swooped in on the neighbouring Raghuvanshi Mills compound and Phoenix Mills complex targeting all illegal structures or constructions there. Some of the places where demolitions were carried out include the China Garden, Revival Restaurant, Heera Panna Mall, Sky View Cafe, Social Inn and others in the vicinity which draw huge crowds, especially during weekends.

Amidst a public outrage with the incident figuring in Parliament on Friday, the BMC suspended five officials including a fire brigade officer, hours after the conflagration. Mumbai police went into high security mode on Saturday with stringent orders catching all those violating traffic rules, random checking of vehicles, roadblocks, detecting inebriated drivers and other offences in preparation for the December 31 New Year Eve celebrations on Sunday.