Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohras all set to launch five-day upliftment drive from today

Mumbai: The Dawoodi Bohra community has come together to begin its third annual five-day upliftment drive. The five-day drive, starting from December 21 aims to improve the well-being of members of the community as well as society at large.

The various initiatives include a worldwide food distribution drive for the underprivileged, the organisation of free medical camps to check for elevated blood pressure and diabetes, vaccinations and eye and dental check-ups.

More than 21,000 community officials and members comprising clergy and community officials, doctors, lawyers, engineers, architects, businessmen, homemakers, and students will set out for over 450 towns and cities across India and 200 cities outside the country.

In a sermon, His Holiness Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin RA, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS encouraged community members to take out time to volunteer in the upliftment drive, specifically asking the community’s businessmen and professionals to build and provide homes for those who do not have the means to do so themselves. A mobile app has been especially developed to send instructions to volunteers and to enable a robust network and feedback system to ensure help is sent where it is required most.