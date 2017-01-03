Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra community launches drive to uplift their own

Mumbai : The Dawoodi Bohra community had organised a five day fostership drive for more than thousand children’s and 1100 families across states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in an intensive effort to change the living conditions of members of their community who are living in poor conditions. The drive started from December 29, 2016 to January 2, 2017 as the community members visited the fostered families and commenced the upliftment projects.

The drive involved various work like repairing building or cleaning homes, vaccinations and medical programmes and ended with ensuring that all the sustainable opportunities for work and livelihood for the families should be available.

The main objective of the drive was that the family should help each other and also to end poverty which has now flourished into a common kitchen concept that provides a freshly cooked hot meal every day to every household of Dawoodi Bohras, rich or poor. Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin said, “The fostered family may one day itself be in a position to help each other.”

A team of about 4140 members that include community intellectuals, administrators, students, professionals and businessmen had come together to look into every need of the families from housing and clothing to children’s education and vaccinations and also help them to achieve a minimum standard of living.