Mumbai: Daring robbery at pressure cooker factory at Sewri

Mumbai: Sewri police have registered a case of robbery at a pressure cooker factory on Sunday in the wee hours. The incident took place on Sunday night-Monday morning at Imperial plastic at John Robert compound at Sewri. An unidentified accused broke the iron net under the roof of the factory and entered the premises of the factory where Hawkins pressure cooker handles were manufactured.

The accused threatened the two supervisors Anil Ghadigavkar and Mahesh Palshetkar and tied their hands and face with a handkerchief. The accused stole three mobile phones worth Rs. 25,000 and two SIM cards from the factory.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered for robbery (Section 392), lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night (Section 457 and 458), theft in dwelling house (Section 380) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code. The owner of the factory Minu Jal Buhariwala (52) approached the police for an FIR. The complainant is a resident of Dosabai Mansion at Dadar Parsee colony at Dadar.