Mumbai: Dancer rallies for organ donation, takes nation tour

Mumbai: The 41-year-old Lourd Vijay, a professional dancer and Guinness World Record holder, who was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in 2013, underwent a kidney transplant in 2016. Since then he is on a mission to raise nationwide awareness on kidney disease and wants to inspire people to donate their organs and save lives.

The doctors said it was necessary to spread awareness regarding organ donation because as compared to our population cadaver donation is far less which needs to be increased. He will be embarking on a 9,500-km journey to spread awareness of the importance of organ donation from Chennai to Ladakh.

“The aim of this drive is to spread awareness on kidney disease through classroom type sessions, conducting kidney screenings free of cost and raise awareness on the issue of organ donations,” added Vijay. He started his trip in order to convince people to come forward for organ donation as many people are on a waiting list for getting an organ.

“I had started my trip from Bangalore and will be covering 13 cities, 17 towns and 18 villages by September 11. I want to convince more families and help more people to come forward for organ donation,” said Vijay. The officials said this awareness is an attempt to engage with government, corporates, educational and healthcare institutions which will support the cause.

“During the trip, he will sign a pledge on behalf of people who are interested and want to donate their organs which can save lives of people who are in need of organ,” added a senior official. The doctors said such awareness drives are necessary and people are now aware of the importance of organ donation. “Since January 2017 more than 80 cadaver donations have been done in the state. We all need to come together for the awareness campaigns which will increase the percentage of organ donation,” said Dr. Avinash Supe, Dean of King Edward Memorial Hospital.

Organ transplanted from a brain-dead patient can save lives of eight people. Within 24 hours organ from a brain dead patients should be transplanted. Kidney should be transplanted within 24 hours, pancreas or liver within 12 hours, and heart or lungs within six hours.