Mumbai: Dalit women die 14.5 years younger than those of upper castes, claims UN report

Mumbai: An average Dalit woman in the country dies fourteen and a half years before than those from higher castes, according to a new report released by the United Nations (UN) Women.

The study, titled ‘Turning promises into action: gender equality in the 2030 Agenda,’ by UN Women which was released on the weekend, stated, the increase in exposure to mortality of lower-caste women stems from “poor sanitation as well as an inadequate supply of water and healthcare,” showcasing the example of Dalit women in India.

“What Dalit women face is a form of clustered deprivation where they are disadvantaged not only because they are Dalit or because they are women, but because of both. They are even more unlucky if they are poor,” said Arjun Dangle, a Dalit ideologue and thinker.

UN study also notes that the intersection of gender with other forms of discrimination – caste, race/ethnicity, religion etc – is what further marginalises women and girls from poor and deprived sections of the society.

“It is easy to read about caste in a dispassionate manner when you have not been affected by it,” said J V Pawar, Dalit scholar and writer, adding, “As long as any community or caste fails to respect women, the country will not progress at all.”

He added, not only Dalit community but female gender across the world face similar issues. “It is not as if just one community faces this issue or a single country. This is a global phenomenon which needs to be addressed at the earliest,” Pawar said. The agenda lays out a number of global benchmarks, including eliminating extreme poverty and hunger and getting all children into school. The new report highlights how women are affected by each of them and examines what policies are needed to achieve the stated goals.

Besides that, the report also shows how women who live in poor households spend as much as 24 percent of their work time collecting firewood and water, and foraging for edible and non-edible items to be used as food and housing materials. The report adds that the strategies to achieve the goal of ‘leave no one behind’ – including those related to measurement – must be devised in ways that do not aggravate further social fragmentation or abuse of vulnerable groups.