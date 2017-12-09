Mumbai: Dalai Lama urges students to sharpen their minds

Mumbai: Over 400 students of Somaiya School, Vidya Vihar had the opportunity on Friday to meet the 14th Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader. His Holiness interacted with students of Class 5 to 10 and enlightened them about the importance of modern education along with the cultural significance of ancient Indian history. He encouraged students to change their perspective and think differently to bring about a transformation.

The spiritual leader exclaimed mind is the most powerful tool of man. If we sharpen our mind and think differently then we can channelise the potential and ability of our mind to think on a deeper level. He advised students not to accept everything on a superficial level but to figure out the need to go deeper.

Young generation is the future of India and ancient history and culture should not be forgotten was the message of the Dalai Lama to the young minds.

He said, “The great Indian brain is something very special, which can think over three thousand years, so the younger generation are the future of India. Modern science and modern education is very useful but as far as inner world is concerned these things including western psychology are still very primitive. Ancient Indian knowledge of the mind can eliminate this gap.”

Students enthralled by the words and presence of the leader were spellbound with this interaction.

Nitya Kanan, a student, said, “I learnt that the most important thing is not just to think about yourself but also to think about others. For us it is an experience because we got to learn about being a better human being, valuing our heritage and knowledge of the country.”

While, Armaan Gupta, another student, said, “It was inspiring as his humbleness and love for children, gave me an experience of true leadership.”

Somaiya School was inaugurated in 2014 by the Dalai Lama. Parveen Shaikh, Principal of the school said, “His Holiness spoke about a very simple thing like a smile, which does not cost anything. He mentioned friendship is far superior and important than falling or running after material good, which is what today’s generation, is doing.” The Dalai Lama posed for pictures with students with his parting message India is the future and can work regarding the promotion of inner world and inner peace.